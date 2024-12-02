Co-operative Bank embraces Open Banking with Fiservs tech

The cloud-based managed service delivery model of FinKit for Open Banking will help facilitate the many aspects of open banking compliance, from secure customer authentication to management of trusted third parties (TPPs).

FinKit for Open Banking includes access to pre-built APIs and facilitates ongoing compliance through API version control and publishing. This positions the bank to respond efficiently and effectively to the rapid pace of regulatory and industry change.

FinKit originates from a UK-based mobile paytech provider, Monitise, which was acquired by Fiserv in 2017.