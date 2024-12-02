CO-OP, Visa enter agreement for EMV common debit solution

This agreement enables development of regulation-compliant debit EMV solutions using a common Application Identifier (AID). Some development will still need to be done at terminals (both POS and ATM) in order to choose the common AID.

The Visa EMV solution provides portability for debit card issuers, and network routing choices for merchants and ATM acquirers. It also supports different transaction types, including contact and contactless.

CO-OP Financial Services allows credit union members to connect to their accounts via network, payment processing, ecommerce, shared branching and call center services. CO-OP’s products fall into three business lines, including locations (ATM, shared branching and call center services), card payments (debit and credit processing), and mobile/virtual (mobile, online, check imaging, bill pay services).