ClutchBet partners with Pavilion Payments





Following this announcement, ClutchBet, a subsidiary of the BlueBet Holdings Limited company, is set to integrate Pavilion Payments’ optimised withdrawal product with the Instant Payments capabilities, which will include Real Time Payments (RTP), FedNow, and the Same Day ACH tool. These new improvements were developed in order to decrease the overall disbursement times, while also providing operators with a cost-effective method to offer funds instantly to their players’ checking accounts.











More information on the partnership

Pavilion Payment is a company that aims to enable the world’s gaming entertainment firms to develop optimised customer experiences, as well as maximise spend across all of their physical and digital properties.

The BlueBet US is already an existing partner of Pavilion Payments, which also utilises its VIP Preferred network of multiple registered players around the region, with the possibility to transfer large sums of money to game operators in a secure, efficient, and fast manner as well. By integrating Pavilion Payments’ Instant Payment technology, ClutchBet will initiate and settle payments in an instant manner, allowing casino operators to meet the evolving needs, preferences, and demands of customers, especially regarding fast payments. Pavilion Payments is expected to send patrons a confirmation email that contains their instant transaction, offering them the needed affirmation that their payments are secure.

At the same time, Pavilion Payments is set to remove the complexity of transferring funds, as well as to give patrons access to their money as fast as possible. This is expected to represent a leading factor of new customer acquisition in the sports betting industry. In addition, the partnership will allow the integration of Real Time Payments, FedNow, and Same Day ACH technologies, which will design a combination of services that ensures patrons' and customers’ needs are met securely. In the situation when an account is unable to use RTP or FedNow, clients will have access to their funds through the Same Day ACH product.

Pavilion Payments will also optimise patron convenience by automatically requesting funds to be moved at the earliest time possible, in case the Same Day ACH window passes. Both companies will focus on improving the overall gaming industry, as well as the payment industry as a whole.