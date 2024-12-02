Clutch, Demandware LINK team up for ecommerce platform

Through the LINK Technology Partner Program, Clutch has developed a pre-built integration between its customer success management (CSM) platform and Demandware Commerce, making it possible for Demandware clients to implement its loyalty and engagement solution.

Clutch empowers consumer-focused businesses to connect with, understand and engage their customers. Clutch’s Customer Success Management (CSM) platform integrates traditional POS and ecommerce data, along with consumer social and mobile activity. The company supports over 450 retailers globally and more than 40 million consumer accounts.

The Demandware LINK Technology Partner Program provides Demandware clients with commerce technologies and applications. Demandware allows retailers to adopt third party technologies.

In recent news, Bongo International, an international ecommerce solutions provider, has teamed up with Demandware LINK, in order to accelerate the adoption of ecommerce technologies that are complementary to the Demandware Commerce platform.