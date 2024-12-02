Club Factory to onboard 10,000 India-based sellers in 2019

The programme aims to help sellers avail marketing fee waiver and zero commission to achieve 20–30% cost savings as compared to selling on other platforms, the statement said. Club Factory also plans to open offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai, after its first office in Gurugram, to meet increased user demand.

The company claims that some sellers on its platform have recorded over 10,000 orders on a single day and it now aims to get at least 100 sellers to generate over 10,000 orders every day by duplicating the success experience.

The company has three warehouses in India to meet the demand for quick product delivery and has partnered some local logistics players for fulfilment and last-mile logistics space to provide a faster delivery.