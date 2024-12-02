Clover Sport partners with Fiserv for fan experiences at stadiums

From contactless concession ordering to merchandise buying, Clover Sport from Fiserv offers self-service options via kiosks, mobile phones, and grab-and-go marketplaces that integrate with back-of-house operations.

Fans benefit from shorter queue lines, while venue operators benefit from management tools, including real-time data and reporting that can be leveraged to optimise operations and increase profitability.

Fiserv is a global technology provider serving the financial services industry, driving innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimisation.

Clover Sport, formerly Bypass, is a developer in enterprise point of sale systems, back-office management tools, and insights engines for the multi-site food and beverage industry. Its approach helps sports venues and national restaurant chains accelerate their efficiency and guest experience. Clover Sport makes this happen with tablet POS terminals and a cloud-enabled open API platform.