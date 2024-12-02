CloudTrade secures GBP 2 mln injection from Calculus Capital

The funds will accelerate expansion of CloudTrade’s services in the US and EMEA, while bolstering the business’s second stage global growth, which currently stands at over 40% YOY globally. The newly raised funds will also increase CloudTrade’s ongoing team expansion and deepen its research and development into complex data extraction, and its application into different solutions and sectors.

Founded in 2010, CloudTrade enables companies to evolve past their reliance on paper, and transact digitally with their trading partners, irrespective of size or technical maturity. CloudTrade now connects over 200 organisations to thousands of their trading partners, electronically, across numerous sectors and regions across the globe.

CloudTrade’s core platform, which is protected by lasting patents in Europe, the US and Australia, uses unique rules-based technology with backward tracking search, to interpret, validate and extrapolate semantic meaning from documents of any type: including invoices, sales and purchase orders, advanced shipping notices and other complex, data rich documents.