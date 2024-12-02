CloudTrade launches freight invoice processing solution

Built on CloudTrade’s patented Gramatica technology CloudTrade Logistics enables companies to overcome inefficient methods of freight invoice processing, to transact digitally with their trading partners, regardless of their size or technical maturity.

CloudTrade Logistics enables freight payment providers, third-party logistics (3PLs) and business process outsourcing partners (BPOs) to increase efficiencies, reduce operational costs and increase throughput, by eliminating the processing of PDF and paper invoices.

Suppliers can produce their freight invoices in an easy and non-disruptive way. Removing the need for changes to their applications, infrastructure or internal processes. Unlike traditional EDI, CloudTrade doesn’t require any additional technical resources.