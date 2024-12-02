CloudTrade brings invoice automation to enVista

CloudTrade’s PDF to e-invoicing solution integrates seamlessly with enVista’s Unified Commerce Platform, building on its existing functionalities by adding a simple to use PDF component, which will help to drive supplier adoption rates of over 80-90% in e-invoicing-enabled supply chains.

CloudTrade’s solution ensures 100% accurate data is captured and uploaded within minutes of a supplier submitting a PDF invoice, replacing enVista’s previous optical character recognition (OCR) solution, and enabling users to see significant back office savings in the region.

CloudTrade’s Patented technology enables documents, such as supplier invoices and customer orders, to be received as PDFs and automatically converted into an e-document structure. We map the data embedded within the PDF, as created by the originating system, and convert it into a format accepted by the recipient.

Some paper will always remain in any AP system – at least in the short term - but as most billing applications can generate and send PDF invoices via email, we believe our solution is the easiest and quickest way for enVista’s users to move closer to a paperless office. Our teams are now fully focused on making this project a total success for enVista’s network of mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 users and their suppliers.

enVista serves hundreds of omnichannel retailers, distributors and manufacturers will now begin rolling-out CloudTrade’s solution across its global customer network.

CloudTrade is one of the world’s e-invoice and e-document networks, connecting hundreds of global organisations to thousands of their trading partners electronically across numerous sectors and regions.

