cloudBuy partners CII for ecommerce gateway development

The new platform is projected to facilitate transactions worth GBP 3.5 billion by 2020, ndtv.com reports. We have signed an agreement with CII for an online ecommerce gateway that will connect Indian business with new trading opportunities within the country and around the world, the UK-based company said in a statement, the source cites.

Earlier, cloudBuy and CII had inked an MoU which has now taken a step further in the form of a contractual agreement. Our platform will enable ecommerce for organisations of all sizes and will speed the growth in online business-to-business transactions. It has the potential to increase trade between our members and around the globe, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said, teh source cites.

As part of the online ecommerce project, the portal will provide a gateway to global supply chains for CII members and other businesses in India, helping to increase trade further between the two nations. The portal supports the range of payment methods now needed by Indian businesses. cloudBuy CEO Lyn Duncan said.