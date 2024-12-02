Cloud hosting provider under ransomware attack

The company says its systems were hit by the Ryuk ransomware. The US-based Data Resolution serves some 30,000 businesses worldwide, offering software hosting, business continuity systems, cloud computing and data centre services. The attackers broke in through a compromised login account on Christmas Eve and quickly began infecting servers with the Ryuk ransomware strain.

The intrusion gave the attackers control of Data Resolution’s data centre domain, briefly locking the company out of its own systems. The update sent to customers states that Data Resolution shut down its network to stop the spread of the infection and to work through the process of cleaning and restoring infected systems, Krebs on Security added.

The cloud provider is assuring customers that there is no indication any data was stolen, and that the purpose of the attack was to extract payment from the company in exchange for a digital key that could be used to quickly unlock access to servers seized by the ransomware.

Currently, the cloud hosting provider is still working to restore email access and multiple databases for clients, and the company is in the process of restoring service for companies relying on it to host installations of Dynamics GP, a popular software package that many organizations use for accounting and payroll services.