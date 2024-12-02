Cloud-based payments platforms on the rise, survey finds

US-based corporate payment solutions provider Wex released the results of a third-party survey to gauge views of the payments-processing ecosystem.

WEX commissioned Zogby Analytics to conduct an online survey of CFOs and senior financial executives in the US, Europe and Asia/Oceania. From the 13th the 24th of April 2018, 501 CFOs and senior financial executives from the US, 206 from Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia (combined), and 207 from France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK (combined) completed the survey.

The survey revealed that financial companies have strong faith in the cloud. Large majorities of surveyed executives (the lowest is Asia, with 76%) trust cloud-based systems more than locally hosted ERP/AP systems to keep account payables secure. A vast majority of surveyed businesses (with Asia again the lowest, at 86%) are currently using cloud-based payments platforms.

The data uncovered additional key trends, as follows: