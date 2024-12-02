Close to 1 million people test WhatsApp payments service in India

The company is working with the Indian government, NPCI and several banks to expand the feature to more users, according to company officials cited by Moneycontrol.

WhatsApp payment service has been in beta testing over the last few months of 2018. The Facebook-owned company has not yet announced a launch date but industry watchers expect it to happen soon, as the online publication states.

WhatsApp had received permission from NPCI to tie up with banks to facilitate financial transactions via Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The Reserve Bank of India has mandated all payment system operators to ensure that data related to payments is stored only in India giving companies six months to comply with it.