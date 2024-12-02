Clinkle appoints PayPals Mike Liberatore as CFO

Liberatore joins the company from PayPal, where he has served as senior director of large enterprise finance and the North America financial planning and analysis (FP&A) group. Earlier, Liberatore was based in Singapore and served as senior director of finance for Asia-Pacific. Before PayPal, Liberatore has worked at eBay in several roles, including director of corporate FP&A. Previously, Liberatore has held a variety of financial positions at Adobe Systems, Intel Corporation and Hewlett-Packard.

