Clik2pay upgrades its client portal





Following this announcement, the Clik2pay online portal will provide businesses and partners with a user-friendly experience. Customers will be enabled to send emails and text messages with embedded payment links in an easier and more efficient manner, as well as to track and reconcile payments and schedule transactions for a future date.

The transactions are completed in a secure way, directly from the customer’s bank account, which reduces operating costs and multiple payment processing fees.

The new features were developed in order to offer enterprises more comprehensive opportunities to communicate with clients or track and manage payments. Included in the list of updates to the client portal are the custom email and SMS templates (offering businesses the possibility to personalise their customer communication processes with branded email templates, available both in English and French), improved user management (companies can leverage Clik2pay’s user management capabilities and delegate roles and responsibilities to members within their organisation with no additional costs or fees), as well as refunds (meaning that the portal currently supports hassle-free refunds for any transaction that was completed within the last 30 days).

Moreover, businesses can use the WooCommerce service directly from the portal through a self-serve procedure. This allows them to integrate their ecommerce operations seamlessly and safely. The payment options can be used directly from the bank accounts of the clients, with costs reduced by up to 50% compared to credit cards.

Other Clik2pay features for companies include end-to-end payment tracking, APIs, real-time notifications, and a complete settlement file.









Clik2pay’s strategy of development

Clik2pay had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographies around the world.

In June 2023, the Canada-based payment service provider developed a new Clik2pay plugin for WooCommerce, aiming to facilitate payment options. Following this implementation of the new plugin, businesses, and companies on WooCommerce were enabled to provide their clients with a direct-from-account payment option. Furthermore, customers were enabled to begin accepting debit payments using Clik2pay.

Earlier in May 2023, Clik2pay updated its client portal in order to provide customers easy access to the tools and products needed for tracking and managing user payments and transactions. Included in the list of updates were payment requests (businesses were enabled to initiate payment requests with the new options), scheduled payments (where a payment reminder will be sent at a fixed future date), flexible payments, as well as others.

The company announced its collaboration with Xero in the same month, in order to save a part of Canadian SMEs’ credit card fees. Following the incorporation of Clik2pay on Xero’s platform as a simple, efficient, and secure payment option, SMEs were given the opportunity to pay their Xero invoices safely from almost any Canadian bank account while leveraging the Interac e-Transfer money transfer system.



