Clik2pay to offer bank payments for Shopify stores

All Shopify stores now offer their customers the option to pay directly from their bank accounts instead of relying on credit cards for their online purchases. By using Click2pay, customers benefit from safe and secure payments through the Interac e-Transfer technology, one of the most trusted money transfer systems worldwide.





A game-changer for Canadian customers

Click2pay is the first fintech in Canada to deliver real-time payments to businesses through a seamless, safe, and secure technology, directly from the customers’ own bank account.

By using Click2pay, businesses can boost their customer base by opening online payments to millions of Canadian users that don’t have a credit card, while also reducing payment processing fees by up to 50%. Moreover, according to recent research data, more than 40% of Canada-based users prefer paying directly from their bank account rather than using cards or alternative payment methods, which can only help Shopify stores to enhance their clientele base.

Before introducing the new technology, clients could only pay for their Shopify stores purchases using credit cards, as debit cards were only accepted for in-store payments. By accepting Click2pay, businesses can now provide the same in-store payment experience, which can not only lead to more customers but also to a higher overall amount of money spent per order.





How it works

Adding the new Clik2pay app to a Shopify store is easy and allows businesses for a smooth, fast, and secure process to enable payments from all customers and not restricting them solely for those who own a credit card. Merchants who want to benefit from this additional payment offer from Clik2pay need to first sign-up for it online, add their Clik2pay App on Shopify, and complete their account setup by following the instructions.

The Canada-based payments fintech leverages bank-grade security and high standards for risk management by using one of the safest money transfer services across the globe. Its features for businesses include easy-to-use APIs, end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications and status updates, as well as a complete settlement file for a better time management.