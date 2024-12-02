Clik2pay streamlines payment collections and tracking with new updates

With the new update, businesses now have easy access to the tools they need to track and manage customer payments.

With the easy-to-use Clik2pay online portal, businesses can send emails or text messages with embedded payment links, track and reconcile payments, and schedule payments for a future date. Payments are completed easily and securely directly from the customer's own bank account, reducing operating costs and payment processing fees.

Company officials stated that they strive to augment the way they help businesses collect payments, and that starts with a simple and intuitive experience. With these updates, they make it even easier for businesses to offer their customers simple and secure payments directly from their bank account, while saving up to 50% on the cost of credit cards.





Upgrades to the client portal include:

Three new pricing plans: Clik2pay clients can choose from three new pricing plans, each at about half of the cost of credit card payments. Plans range from 1.2% - 1.7% of sales plus a small transaction fee, with lower rates and a monthly fee for larger businesses. Payment plans can be changed at any time through the portal;

Seamless integration into accounting software and e-commerce platforms: Xero accounting software users can add Clik2pay links directly to invoices from within Xero, by connecting Xero to their Clik2pay account within the Clik2pay portal;

Dashboard experience: Businesses can search and filter transactions directly on the intuitive Clik2pay dashboard: by status, customer info, and payment code. Results can be sorted and reviewed easily in one place, and exported to CSV;

New functions to follow-up on overdue bills: An improved Transaction Details screen allows businesses to easily follow up on overdue bills with their customers;

Reconciliation: An improved Deposits and Payments summary makes reconciliation with bank records an easy process;

Payment requests: Businesses can initiate payment requests with these new options;

Scheduled payments, where a payment reminder is sent at a future date;

Flexible payments, where a customer has an option to pay part or all of the amount due.

Clik2pay clients can also easily manage integrations in the portal with market popular ecommerce platforms, such as Shopify and Adobe Magento - as well as direct connections with Clik2pay’s API.





Security features

Clik2pay leverages bank-grade security and the highest standards for risk management by using one of the most secure money transfer services globally - Interac e-Transfer. Other Clik2pay features for businesses include easy-to-use APIs, end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications, status updates, and a complete settlement file.



