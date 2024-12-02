Clik2pay partners with Xero





Following the integration of Clik2pay on Xero’s platform as a simple and secure payment option, small businesses have the possibility to pay their Xero invoices safely from almost any Canadian bank account while using the Interac e-Transfer money transfer system.

The announcement follows Xero’s data analytics, which showed the SMEs from Canada experienced a slower process of their sales. This highlighted the challenging environment businesses have to face. By using the Clik2Pay service via the Xero platform, small companies can offer their customers an easier and safer way to make their payments, while saving up to 50% or more from the transactions.

Xero users also have the capability to add a Clik2Pay button to their invoices that will allow clients to pay directly from their preferred bank account. The payments aim to be faster and more efficient, while automatically being reconciled in Xero with no additional chargebacks.

Clik2Pay leverages bank-grate security and risk and fraud management products, supporting bill and invoice payments from a customer bank account in multiple ways, such as text messages, e-mails, or QR codes. It also offers features for businesses which include easy-to-use APIs, end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications, complete settlement file, transaction history, and status updates.

The Click2Pay application will also be available on the Xero App Store as well.











Clik2Pay’s partnerships and product launches

Canada-based company Clik2Pay had multiple partnerships and product launches recently, focusing on multiple areas of the industry.

At the beginning of January 2023, the payment service provider announced the development of its application which allowed Shopify stores to provide a direct-from-account payment option to customers.

All Shopify stores had the possibility to offer their clients the option to pay directly from their bank accounts instead of relying on credit cards when it came to their online purchases. By using the Clik2Pay service, users had multiple benefits, including safe and secure payments through the Interac e-Transfer technology.

In November of 2023, Clik2Pay partnered with Inovatec to improve the debt collection experience for lenders. The collaboration allowed Inovatec’s clients to request payments from customers using the Clik2Pay direct-from-account payment platform. The service leveraged a transfer system that allowed lenders to automatically reconcile payments in a safe way.

Clik2Pay’s integration with Inovatex allowed lenders to send emails in order to collect payments directly from their clients’ bank accounts. The payments were automatically reconciled on the Inovatec platform. Agent-assisted collection worked by texting the users the needed payment link and receiving a real-time notification of the payment completion.

By allowing borrowers to make payments directly from their bank account in real-time through an email or text, the deal aimed to simplify the payment process and to support more efficient collections and payment reconciliation by lenders.



