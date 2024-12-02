Clik2pay launches Magento Commerce plug-in and Salesforce commerce cloud

Clik2pay is the first Canadian company to deliver real-time payments to businesses and, through its latest plug-ins, will allow its customers to benefit from a direct-from-account payment option.

Clik2pay helps retailers to reduce payment processing fees by up to 50%, while increasing their customer base by opening online payments to millions of Canadian citizens who don’t own a credit card. Thus, the company helps ecommerce platforms, merchants, and retailers reduce abandonment cart rate, boost sales, and increase customer loyalty.