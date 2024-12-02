Clik2pay introduces plugin for WooCommerce

Following the implementation of the new plugin, businesses on WooCommerce can provide their customers with a direct-from-account payment option. What is more, they can begin accepting debit payments using Clik2Pay. This is a notable change, as up to this moment they could solely use credit cards for digital payments.

According to the official release, Clik2Pay is currently the only facilitator of real-time payments made directly from the customer’s bank account. Another expected result of the implementation of the plugin is that businesses will see an increase in their customer base. This is anticipated as the new implementation will mean the extension of online payment options to Canadians who don’t have credit cards. Even more to this point, the implementation of the plugin is expected to reduce payment processing fees by up to 50%.

One representative from Clik2pay noted in the official release that the new offering is anticipated to be advantageous for both customers and businesses. For customers, who reportedly have a strong preference for making payments using their debit cards for in-store purchases, the new plugin will enable them to use the same payment method online. Similarly, businesses will benefit from the release as they will be able to expand their customer base and reduce expenditure on transaction fees.

Businesses that want to use Clik2pay on WooCommerce can do so by following three steps. Firstly, they have to Sign-up for Clik2pay online. Then, they have to download the plugin for their WooCommerce business. Finally, they have to install the plugin and complete the process of setting up their account by following the instructions made available by the payment service provider.





Clik2pay’s strategy and past developments

Clik2pay provides real-time payments to businesses directly from customer bank accounts. The payments service provider offers businesses a range of offerings that include features such as APIs, end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications, status updates, and a complete settlement file.

Earlier in 2023, it was announced that the payments service provider partnered with Xero. The joint venture aimed to offer small businesses the option of settling their Xero invoices via the Interac e-Transfer money transfer system while using almost any Canadian bank account.

Additionally, Clik2pay announced that it developed an app that enabled Shopify stores to offer a direct-from-account payment option to customers.