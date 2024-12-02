clicOH secures USD 25 mln for shipping tech

clicOH, a 2021 Y combinator alum, operates in Argentina, Mexico, Chile, and Uruguay, and its proprietary technology enables sellers to track shipments in real time via a dashboard with key indicators and traceability.

Company officials stated that the logistics for ecommerce is a problem that can only be solved with data and efficiency. Their asset light model allows them to penetrate 100% of the countries in which they operate, to understand the consumer behaviours, to store the inventory very close to the demand ,and speed up shipping times.

ClicOH is among a number of startups raising funding as they develop ecommerce infrastructure to grab a piece of the market in Latin America. For example, 99minutos raised an USD 82 million Series C round in March 2022 for its route optimisation and pick-up and drop-off offerings, Cubbo brought in a seed round in November 2021 to transform city spaces into fulfilment centres for rapid delivery, and Skydropx is developing a delivery system with hundreds of customisable shipping options.