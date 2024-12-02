ClickBank chooses Chargebacks911 services to tackle friendly fraud

As an online retail outlet for more than 70,000 digital product vendors and 110,000 active affiliate marketers, ClickBank was experiencing a high volume of chargebacks. Chargebacks911 was brought in after a no-obligation risk assessment and isolated a vast number of friendly fraud cases from criminal fraud.

Chargebacks911’s representment strategies have resulted in thousands of pounds saved for ClickBank, with no increase in headcount or time wasted on fraud prevention and representment.

High chargeback rates are expected for international online businesses, but as consumer behaviour evolves online, the number of false chargeback claims has risen dramatically too, particularly when offerings include monthly subscriptions, re-bills, and upsell models such as ClickBank’s.

Chargebacks911’s recent study into the current state of chargebacks found that merchants selling digital goods or services have the biggest battle with disputes. 30% of digital merchants report chargeback rates above the industry-standard maximum of one per cent, compared with 21% of those selling tangible goods online.

Chargebacks911, known as The Chargeback Company in Europe, is dedicated to mitigating chargeback risk and eliminating chargeback fraud, helping merchants to maximize revenue and fight fraud in a variety of industries, including ecommerce, retail, digital and travel.