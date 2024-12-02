Click2pay relaunches Client Portal

The client portal houses a collection of tools that can be used to integrate Clik2pay payment solutions seamlessly into the merchant's own platforms and products. By integrating Clik2pay solutions, merchants can request payment from customers with a payment button or QR code embedded in e-mail, other direct communications, or a payment link embedded in a text message.

Payments are completed directly from the customer's own bank account, reducing operating costs and payment processing fees, opening online payments to the millions of Canadians who don’t have credit cards. Clik2pay data suggests a collection success rate of more than 50% when the merchants actively use the client portal to drive payment collections.

Some of the key upgrades to the client portal include customised messaging for email and text payment requests, support collections, fundraising, or marketing campaigns through batch file uploads of payment requests, user management functionality that allows businesses to self-manage the users on their account, and additional reporting to give merchants access to daily settlement reports and performance analytics.