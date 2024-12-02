Click-and-collect service launched by Priceline Pharmacy for Christmas period

Internet Retailing reports that more than 250 stores are slated to have the service by the end of March 2020. Via the service, the company responded to the customers’ desire, who are enjoying many different ways to shop. The launch of the click-and-collect functionality has already generated interest without having marketed it yet.

Moreover, the service will allow customers to order more than 15,000 of their favourite brands and cult products online. They will be able to pick the items up in-store two hours later. Customers will also receive an email when their order is ready for collection.