Click-and-collect is a must have for a successful business - report

With regards to third party parcel stores, such as CollectPlus and alternative locker solutions, there is expected an increase in awareness and use of these as retailers expand their click-and-collect reach and consumers become more aware of the services available, according to the IMRG CollectPlus UK Click & Collect Review 2015 issued by IMRG ecommerce industry association and commissioned by CollectPlus parcel delivery company.

This awareness will develop through retailer recommendation and promotion and the use of third party locations by customers when returning unwanted items and sending parcels in their own right. Click-and-collect options, such as in-store, parcel store and lockers, are expected to increase in popularity at a growth rate of 20% per year.