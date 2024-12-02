cleverbridge adopts new payment currency and payment methods

The new currency and payment methods will enable clients to offer localized shopping experiences.

With the implementation of Swedish Real-time Banking, Swedish customers can use their existing online banking accounts with SEB, Nordea and Handelsbanken to submit payments. With an online payment market share of around 30%, Swedish Real-time Banking is the most frequently used payment option in Sweden.

Similar to Swedish Real-time Banking, Finnish Real-time Banking enables Finland customers to use their existing online banking accounts with Nordea, OP - Pohjola, Danske Bank, LähiTapiola, Handelsbanken, Aktia, POP Pankki, Säästöpankki, Säästöpankki Nooa, S-Pankki and Alandsbanken to submit payments. With an online payment market share between 44 and 68%, Finnish Real-time Banking is the most frequently used payment option in Finland.

With e-commerce sales of USD 250 million in 2012 and forecasted to double by 2017, Malaysia is one of the strongest and fastest growing Asian economies. Malaysians are heavy credit card users with an average of 1.1 credit cards per household.

