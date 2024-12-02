Cleo's Integration Cloud (CIC) optimises logistics

CIC for logistics and transportation is designed to support organisations with executing priorities ranging from tactical projects to strategic programmes. Business priorities change depending on the market environment or pressures of changing industry landscapes, and the capabilities offered in CIC empower supply chain leaders to naturally pivot to and from different supply chain initiatives without interrupting their business operations.











A closer look at the CIC platform

Given the constant ebbs and flows in business activity experienced by most every player in the Logistics and Transportation industry, CIC brings a variety of ways to outsmart disruption while also benefiting the company’s bottom line. These include:

Accelerating growth: CIC helps capture more revenue to support aggressive growth goals by onboarding shippers, carriers, and customers in hours or days instead of weeks, and increases agility by meeting any customer requirement or mandate through a robust any-to-any integration framework supporting any connectivity protocol and any file type. The platform also supports up to 8,000 B2B transactions per minute.

Increasing operational efficiency and control: CIC eliminates manual tasks to reduce skillset gaps or disjointed supply chain operations by automating API integrations and seamlessly routing EDI transactions across any back-office application (TMS, ERP, WMS, CRM, or others). It also reduces lost revenue caused by transaction errors by automating business flows to eliminate manual keying and data entry processes.

Enhancing Customer Experiences: CIC empowers companies to uphold supply chain commitments with real-time visibility and 24/7 monitoring. Business and customer service teams gain immediate access to transaction data, resolve integration errors promptly, and receive alerts before SLAs are breached. Leveraging Cleo’s Transaction Monitoring and Management (TM&M) service ensures continuous oversight and proactive reprocessing of B2B transactions.

Increasing organisational agility: Cleo is one of the only providers that gives the choice of business model that fits one’s business strategy. Clients can choose between self-service execution of supply chain integrations, utilise Cleo’s Managed Services Team, or adopt a blended model customised to one’s needs. Bringing agility to one’s operations is done by enabling internal resources to focus on other in-house projects or strategic initiatives.

Company officials stated that Cleo’s innovation is the driving force behind CIC for logistics and transportation, and this newly enhanced solution ensures their customers can meet whatever business commitments they have – be it strict SLAs, revenue growth, or hard onboarding deadlines – by streamlining supply chain execution. By combining their platform, network, and services offerings, Cleo is enabling customers to thrive regardless of organisational maturity or external market conditions.