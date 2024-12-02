



Focusing on Subscription Retention Management, Cleeng acts as a Merchant of Record for D2C subscription businesses, with the company taking on the operational complexities of payments from them, including tax collection and chargebacks, and supporting them in managing them. With this collaboration, Primer is set to introduce increased flexibility for Cleeng and its global merchant base by utilising the capabilities of multiple payment providers. Additionally, to assist its customers in expanding their operations at a global level, Cleeng intends to implement a dynamic and localised experience to payments.











Scaled performance, optimised recurring payments, and augmented management

By leveraging Primer’s Unified Payment Infrastructure, Cleeng is set to be able to:

Connect to several Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to offer improved performance worldwide. Using Primer allows Cleeng to integrate with multiple PSPs, facilitating optimal payment routing, which can result in augmented payment performance for its client base;

Recover transactions and minimise complexities by adjusting recurring payments and fallback logic. With Primer’s technology, Cleeng can automatically move to a different processor, in turn growing the likelihood of successful payments and reducing the risk of involuntary complexities for end users;

Utilising Primer enables Cleeng to benefit from the visibility and flexibility to run A/B tests across several providers and dynamically route based on historical performance and success rates.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Primer mentioned their company’s commitment to assisting Cleeng in optimising payments for subscription businesses and facilitating their growth. Also, Primer aims to work with Cleeng to augment transactions, decrease difficulties, and maintain subscriber engagement.

Back in March 2024, Cleeng also started working with Adyen to accelerate the development of subscription payments and retention in the MENA region. The strategic initiative was building on Cleeng’s presence in the US and Europe, seeking to deliver customers and broadcasters in the MENA region with advanced solutions and payment methods.