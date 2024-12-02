ClearScore partners with Raisin UK to offer savings accounts

ClearScore users can apply for savings accounts with Raisin’s partner banks, through the Raisin UK marketplace via their ClearScore account.

Germany-based Raisin recently closed a Series D funding round of USD 114 million and launched the Raisin UK savings marketplace.

Established in 2013, Raisin has processed over USD 13 billion of savings and has more than 170,000 customers across Europe.