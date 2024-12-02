Clearpay expands in-store payments by adding UK SMEs

The European brand of the Australia-based company Afterpay first launched its in-store product in November 2021, providing customers with the opportunity to pay for goods in four installments. The service was introduced to large merchants, but the company is now looking to expand it towards SMEs across the UK to enhance sales and boost its popularity.

Customers who shop at SMEs will be able to use a virtual, contactless Clearpay card, similar to the one designed for online use, and pay for purchases in interest-free installments.

Currently, in-store payments count for around 10% of Clearpay’s omnichannel merchant total volume, and this figure could rise by introducing additional merchants to the company’s payments ecosystem to especially cater to the younger demographic, including Gen Z and Millennials.