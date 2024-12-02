Clearmatics raises USD 12 mln to build new financial market infrastructure

The round was led by Route 66 Ventures and included additional investment from private equity company TNF Capital and XTX Ventures.

Clearmatics hopes that this round enables the company to expand its team and development work in permissioned, peer-to-peer networks, including its work on blockchain interoperability and transaction privacy.

The company will also launch a Protocol Provider service in 2019 to support the go-to-market of the Utility Settlement Coin Project, a consortium of 17 banks and financial institutions creating a new digital cash instrument collateralised by central bank money.