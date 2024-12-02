Clearhaus taps Ryft to increase its European presence

Clearhaus will leverage Ryft’s technology solutions to cater to different digital platforms and marketplaces. This move by the Danish payments company aims to span across over 23,000 underserved digital platforms and 3,000 marketplaces across Europe. It will also complement Clearhaus’s ability to monetise transactions without current barriers getting in the way of high overheads, expert teams, and complex licensing.

Speaking on this collaboration, officials from Clearhaus said it will improve their offerings, bringing forth a modern, competitive platform payment solution. Combined with their extensive currency support, this solution is well tailored for merchants across Europe. Together with Ryft, they aim to bring their rapid onboarding times to provide a seamless payment experience.











Regulatory compliance amid European expansion

The alliance also aims for more regulatory compliance for Clearhaus and will lean on Ryft’s gold standard Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) licence through its knowledge and experience of the UK market.

For Ryft, this partnership with Clearhaus also enables its European scaling plans, aiding its ability to compete with other alternative payment solutions, such as Adyen and Stripe Connect. By creating a technical layer for banking partners to leverage, Ryft also enables banks to contribute to merchant growth in a quickly evolving market.

Ryft’s officials said they’ve been working closely with the Clearhaus team over 2023 to bring an exciting payments proposition to the market together. They are happy for this partnership to grow and for Ryft to scale across Europe with the help of Clearhaus.