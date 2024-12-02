Clearhaus supports Apple Pay for online merchants in Nordic region

In October 2017, Apple Pay was introduced to Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, where banks like Nordea, Jyske Bank, Edenred, N26, and ST1 adopted the digital wallet system, allowing physical stores across the region to accept contactless payments with iOS devices.

Online payment gateway solutions and acquirers like Clearhaus, which has 20% of the market share in Denmark, have since been following suit.

Clearhaus serves 7,500 merchants in 33 countries across Europe with secure payment solutions for accepting Visa and Mastercard online.