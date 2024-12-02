Clearhaus, Newgen Payments join forces for opportunities offered to ISOs and PSPs

As per the agreement, this integration offers a future-proof white-label payment solution, which is market-ready for ISOs and PSPs to sell under their own brands. The white-label solution will allow new and established players to set up a full-fledged payment solution that has the latest features, payment methods, and fraud mitigation systems. A fully customisable technology can be localised for any European market and easily branded.

Since its beginning, Clearhaus has onboarded over 10,000 ecommerce merchants across 33 European countries. On the other hand, Newgen Payments is a cloud-based, modular platform that provides smart features including transaction routing, customisable checkout, risk management, selling on social media, one-click payment, automated reconciliation, split payments, and real-time in-depth reporting.