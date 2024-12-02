Cleargistix and Enerpact team up to boost business process automation

Focusing initially on Enerpact’s APX e-Invoicing and eAFE solutions, Cleargistix will provide a digital flow of information between operators and their service companies which will provide each with better information to make better decisions.

Consolidation among solution providers in the AP Automation space is impacting the quality of services offered, increased costs among offers, and stifled innovation. According to Enerpact, the two companies now have the opportunity to offer the market-solutions with complete visibility into data from the “procure to service to payment” business process.

Enerpact connects data from multiple E&P systems, bridging these software islands to create an interconnected system that serves the needs of those throughout the enterprise, enabling a 360º degree view of the business.