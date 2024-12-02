Clearent by Xplor launches new mobile application





Following this announcement, the new mobile service was developed in order to enable merchants and traders to process payments in multiple geographic regions around the world. This is expected to take place by using a Bluetooth reader and mobile application, even without an internet connection.

The Xplor Pay Mobile was designed to optimise the manner in which small businesses and sole traders operate from a range of locations. These include in-home contractors, such as electricians, plumbers, cleaners, HVAC technicians, and landscapers. At the same time, the list includes food trucks, farmers markets, street festival vendors, therapists, freelancers, and professional solutions consultants.







More information on the product launch

The launch of Xplor Pay Mobile will provide merchants with the possibility to access the benefits of the new mobile payment tool. With the capability to use uninterrupted payment processing, small companies will be enabled to take payments, handle voids, and process refunds anywhere, at any time they need to. Any risk of a lost scale that might take place during an internet outage or in a rural area will be avoided because of the offline mode implemented in the Xplor Pay Mobile. At the same time, transactions will be securely stored, and then processed, once the internet access is available again.

Payment transactions are expected to be processed securely by using tokenisation and PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption in order to ensure that sensitive payment data stays protected.

With the rising inflation and labor market uncertainly, small businesses and companies need to optimise the manner In which they attract new customers and capitalise on shopping seasons. With the possibility to leverage payment processing available anywhere, small firms are free to focus on delivering an improved experience to their clients. The launch will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users while remaining compliant with the laws and requirements of the industry as well.

Xplor Pay Mobile is now available for Clearent by Xplor’s merchants and traders, as well as Independent Sales Organizations, Independent Software Vendors, and referral partners. Customers will be enabled to use it to make transactions in a secure and easy manner so that they won’t miss a sale while on the move.