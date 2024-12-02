ClearBank Dynamic Banking is an innovative range of financial services and interlinked bank accounts designed to support the specific requirements of the regulated business. Two services are now available with the range: the ClearBank fixed deposit account and the ClearBank Segregated Services account. This is a specific deposit account designed for companies where ring-fenced client monies are held under CASS 7 rules.

Moreover, ClearBank is an UK bank that does not compete with its customers, and that has built a real-time transactional banking platform, that services hundreds of millions of pounds of transactions. The transactional banking services offered by ClearBank operates auto reconciliation and integrated financial crime tools, as well as it supports the customers with real-time treasury tools whilst managing cybercrime risks.

The bank’s focus is on the risks to itself and its customers from cybercrime. It has developed market leading client cybersecurity systems, which are underpinned by Azure. All ClearBank customer funds are held securely in the Bank of England accounts, ensuring that the accounts mirror the guarantee on all UK banknotes.