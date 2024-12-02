Clear2Pays EMV Level 1 contactless card test solution qualified by EMVCo

Clear2Pay is a financial technology company focused on providing financial services institutions with electronic payments technology. Clear2Pay operates in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom, Senegal, US, Australia, China, Malaysia and Singapore.

In recent news, Clear2Pay has unveiled that its M/Chip Advance Test Solution has been analysed and validated by FIME, a French provider of consulting and market integration testing services for smart devices and secure chip-based applications.