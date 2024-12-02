Using Clear Capital’s multitenancy APIs, developers now have more control over the integration process, ultimately saving time and money, while gaining access to Clear Capital’s suite of valuation solutions through the Property Valuation API and unlocking the value of ClearCollateral Review (CCR) and its toolbox of solutions through the Risk Assessment API.

With Property Valuation API lenders and investors also have the ability to track their property valuations orders throughout the entire order management process, with the API providing real-time status updates from order creation through completion.

Clear Capital’s Risk Assessment API is an automated underwriting review system that enables customers to apply a risk-based approach to the appraisal review process, leading to faster closing times. For system providers, this diversifies the product solutions on their platforms, helping existing customers and reducing churn rate, while also attracting new customers, as per the press release.

The Risk Assessment API allows users to tap into the value of CCR, including review tools, ClearQC, ClearCollateral Scores, ClearPhotoTM Rules, UCDP review tier assessment, auto-approve determination, and all the supporting data directly into their workflow or platform/technology stack.