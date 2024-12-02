CLEAR acquires Whyline

Whyline facilitates organisations across industries manage customer flows with virtual queuing. Using the company’s mobile app or webflow, users can see the live wait-times, enter the queue remotely or pre-book their appointment, and let the software wait on their behalf.

CLEAR's acquisition of Whyline will bring the company’s experience to new industries like banking, retail, and government services while simultaneously expanding virtual queuing in existing industries like airports. It wil also accelerate CLEAR's expansion into international markets via the acquired ones existing client and partner base, and leverage its technology and team to further augment CLEAR's products and platform.