Clay Telecom, PayU enable global processing for online transactions

Clay customers can benefit from multiple payment options including most of the credit/debit cards, 33+ net banking options, cash cards and email invoicing. They can also make use of 1-click checkout.

Clay Telecom offers wireless telecom solutions for both B2B and B2C segments of the market. Headquartered in New Delhi, Clay Telecom currently has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Panipat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Ranchi, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, Jaipur and overseas operation in UK, USA, Japan and South Korea. The company offers prepaid and postpaid international calling cards.

PayU Payment Solutions enables businesses and individuals in the Middle East and Africa to transact and participate in e-commerce. Owned by multinational media group Naspers, PayU provides professional e-commerce services in Central and Eastern Europe, being present in Poland, The Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary.