ClauseMatch facilitates Revolut's expansion in Singapore

Global fintech Revolut mentioned that its use of ClauseMatch’s compliance tech helped its expansion in Singapore. Considering its global expansion plans, Revolut engaged Clausematch in 2019, in a bit to develop a capability to map applicable rules to the fintech’s global compliance and control documents. As sush, Revolut suggested a new AI-based functionality and ClauseMatch designed it. The solution enabled users to make connections between associated paragraphs in regulations, policies, and controls.

Advanced AI algorithms are applied in order to automatically highlight relevant content in the corpus of regulatory texts. This facilitates the insurance of centralised storage and collaboration, minimising the difficulties normally associated with policy management.

Moreover, ClauseMatch developed the Policy Portal specifically for Revolut in Singapore. This functionality centrally stores all internal documents and policies on a single platform, thus allowing the staff to search for and locate policies that are applicable to them. The portal has a clear audit trail, which shows all user actions and interactions, for ease of reporting and compliance.