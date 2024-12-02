Civic joins Rivetz partnership with ElevenPaths for blockchain-powered identity

Civic provides identity solutions, which will integrate with the cybersecurity architecture developed by Rivetz and Telefónica. This partnership will enable billions of mobile users to have a digital identity that they control and that simplifies access to global services.

With Dual Roots of Trust cryptography, a user’s private key will be distributed between two independent roots of trust, or operating systems: the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and the carrier subscriber identity module (SIM). The solution provides an additional layer of protection for private keys even if one of the systems is compromised.

With Civic, personal information is stored locally on a mobile device, protected by biometrics and encryption. This integration will enable Civic to separate locally stored personal information from the user’s private key, adding an extra layer of protection.

Rivetz’s security solutions hinge upon access to the TEE, which is an isolated, measured computer environment separate from the device’s operating system. By provisioning all digital transactions through the TEE, Rivetz assures that users’ private keys cannot be altered or stolen if the operating system is tampered with or infected by malware.