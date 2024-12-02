City Union Bank launches RuPay On-The-Go payment solution for smartwatches

GOQii is powered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and has enabled last-minute technology through smartwatches to allow people to make contactless payments, among others. Early adopters of the company’s smartwatch will also benefit from a free three-month wellness package consisting of a personal health coach, doctors tele consults, and interactive video coaching.

Speaking about the new addition, GOQii officials mentioned that the partnership with CUB will offer contactless payments integrated with the company’s advanced healthcare ecosystem to its banking customers.

With an increase in digital payments amid the current global pandemic, Indian users looking for social distance applaud the initiative as smartwatches become a more popular payment gateway.



