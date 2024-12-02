City police squad foils over EUR 27 mln of fraudulent online scams in six months

The Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU) tackles crooked bank staff, online card fraud and scams, to bolster the security of the banking industry.

Figures released show that 26 fraudsters were convicted between January and June 2018, thanks to DCPCU efforts, and seven organised crime groups were targeted.

The unit stopped frauds totalling GBP 25 million in the first six months of 2018, bringing the total to GBP 540 million since its inception in 2002.