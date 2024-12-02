Citrus Pay enables mobile payments via gift cards

Via this deal, Citrus Wallet users will be able to preload a virtual gift card with funds stored in their wallet and use the gift card as a debit card at the point-of-sale in more than 5,000 stores.

The way it works, as explained by the company is that the Woohoo app, powered by Citrus, enables the preloading of Woohoo gift cards or vouchers with a desired amount of money. Then a user logs into the app and generates a voucher in-store by choosing the brand they are shopping at. Afterwards, the merchant accepts the payment by scanning a barcode on the user’s screen like most prepaid vouchers. If the voucher is not used within 30 minutes, it expires and the money is then refunded into the user’s Citrus wallet.

Participating retailers include apparel brands Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Arrow, Peter England and lifestyle brands Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle. The service is also being accepted at entertainment venues including PVR cinemas.