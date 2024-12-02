Citizens Bank taps Finastra and Infosys for trade finance solution

This new functionality will enable Citizens’ corporate clients to digitize traditionally paper-based trade processes, leading to increased efficiencies and reduced costs.

The new trade finance offering will allow the bank to meet increased client demand. Citizens picked Finastra’s Fusion Trade Innovation for its end-user experience, ability to support all trade products, capacity to integrate with downstream systems through open APIs and its high level of configurability.

Citizens Bank and its corporate clients will access integrated trade finance capabilities via FinCloud, Finastra’s private cloud solution.