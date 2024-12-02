Citizens and Navan join forces

According to the official announcement, the partnership leverages the card-link technology of Navan Connect to create a digital experience for Citizens’ customers. The new, co-branded travel and expense system was designed exclusively for Citizens corporate card customers and features a custom design and interface that aligns with the familiar branding Citizens customers know and trust.





By integrating Navan’s travel and expense management capabilities with Citizens’ commercial card program, businesses can now access a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline financial workflows and enhance control over expenses.





Benefits for Citizens commercial cardholders

Streamlined Processes: this integration allows for effortless management of travel bookings, expenses, and payments, all in one unified platform. Transactions are automatically reconciled, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring compliance with company policies.

Better Financial Control: finance teams will benefit from enhanced spend controls tailored to their specific needs. Whether managing expenses at the employee level or overseeing departmental budgets, the integrated platform offers granular control and real-time visibility, empowering decision-makers with actionable insights.

A Single, User-Friendly T&E Tool: travel booking and expense management is combined into a single, user-friendly tool, reducing administrative burden and optimising processes.

Navan is the ultimate companion to Citizens corporate card program, empowering businesses with seamless travel and expense management capabilities.





Officials from Citizens commented that business travel continues to evolve, adding to the complexities facing mid-size businesses that aim to manage travel strategically and efficiently. By pairing the use of corporate cards with the latest travel management technology, companies have more control over their expenses and can get the maximum benefit from their travel spend.