Citis Worldlink Payment Services expands cross-currency ACH offering

WorldLink offers a digital cross-currency payments solution with service across a range of payment options in 135 currencies and 195 countries. Citi has expanded the functionality to enable users to send cross-border ACH payments into ten additional markets in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. In addition, nine cross-border ACH corridors are said to be in the advanced stages of development for planned delivery in early 2018.

The implementation will grant users access to file based cross-border ACH solutions in 34 currencies and 69 countries.