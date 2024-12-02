Citis institutional clients in LATAM can now use biometric authentication

The regions that are allowed to utilise the solution are: Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Colombia and Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay. CitiDirect BE Mobile is a digital banking platform for institutions on mobile and tablet devices that enables quick and convenient access to cash management and trade services.

Through the app, clients can authorise payments, view balances and cash positions, and manage users. Designed in partnership with clients, the biometric solution enables authentication in mere seconds and serves as an additional alternative for secure access to accounts.